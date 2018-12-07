Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller in a Friday morning tweetstorm, characterizing him as a biased prosecutor as Mueller is expected to release new documents that could shed new light in the Russia probe.

“Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye (sic) the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted.

Mueller’s office on Friday is expected to release sentencing memos detailing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's cooperation in their ongoing investigations. Mueller’s office is also due to file a document spelling out what his team previously referred to as the "crimes and lies" that led them to cancel a cooperation agreement with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump in several follow-up tweets continued to criticize Muller, claiming without evidence, that Mueller is conflicted. He also blasted former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017. Trump also targeted deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, former CIA director John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James Clapper.

The president also questioned whether Mueller will investigate Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and the Democratic National Committee.

“Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton Foundation be listed at the top of the Report?” Trump tweeted.

Mueller’s team released a sentencing memo for former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, which said a sentence that includes no prison time is “appropriate and warranted.”

The court documented said Flynn provided "substantial assistance" in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Flynn met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team 19 times after he pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators. The court papers, however, offered few new details on the Russia probe because key sections of that memo were redacted.