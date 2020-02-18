Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. related to a decades-old corruption charge, the White House said Tuesday.
DeBartolo pleaded guilty to a felony fraud charge in 1998 related to a payment to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards to help secure a casino license. DeBartolo had to pay a $1 million fine and was given two years probation in return for his testimony against Edwards, a Democrat.
DeBartolo was banned from the NFL for a year, and turned over control of the team to his sister in 2000. While he was the team’s owner, the 49ers won five Super Bowls in 14 years.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.