Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

BREAKING: Trump grants clemency to Eddie DeBartolo, former owner of the San Francisco 49ers

DeBartolo pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 1998 related to a payment to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards to help secure a casino license.
Eddie DeBartolo Jr.
Eddie DeBartolo Jr. speaks in the Hall of Fame press room at the the 5th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco.Jack Dempsey / Invision for NFL/AP Images file

By Shannon Pettypiece

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. related to a decades-old corruption charge, the White House said Tuesday.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty to a felony fraud charge in 1998 related to a payment to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards to help secure a casino license. DeBartolo had to pay a $1 million fine and was given two years probation in return for his testimony against Edwards, a Democrat.

DeBartolo was banned from the NFL for a year, and turned over control of the team to his sister in 2000. While he was the team’s owner, the 49ers won five Super Bowls in 14 years.

Shannon Pettypiece is the senior White House reporter for NBCNews.com.