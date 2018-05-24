Trump grants posthumous pardon to black boxing champ Jack Johnson

"At the end of the day this isn't about Trump, this isn't about the petitions," Haywood, 62, told NBC News in a recent interview from her home in Chicago. "This about history being re-written and righting a wrong and clearing my uncle's name."

Johnson, who reportedly stood at over 6 feet and weighed about 200 pounds, is a legendary figure in boxing. His meteoric rise and controversial prison sentence made him a symbol of racial injustice and led to numerous biographies, films and documentaries of his life over the decades.

He was born in Galveston, Texas, in 1878, the son of former slaves, and from an early age he showed a knack for boxing, often competing in — and winning — underground prizefighting matches across the country.

When he finally made it to mainstream boxing, he was often jeered by white spectators during fights with white challengers, with many hurling racial slurs and death threats at Johnson. However, the taunts never seemed to phase Johnson as he often delighted in humiliating his opponents in the ring.

He was also not coy about flaunting his wealth and his fondness for dating white women, which during America's Jim Crow era was illegal and tantamount to a death sentence.

Screenwriter and author John Ridley once called Johnson "a guy who basically lived his life with a metaphorical middle finger raised in the air."

Though Johnson's boxing profile grew as he notched more wins, many white boxers still refused to fight him.

There was a quest for "the great white hope" who would eventually defeat Johnson. In 1908, at age 30, he became the first black boxer to win the world heavyweight title when he defeated the Australian Tommy Burns, the reigning champion.

But it was his 1910 bout against Jim Jeffries, a white boxer who held the heavyweight title before Burns, that arguably sealed Johnson's legacy as a boxing champion. It was dubbed the "Fight of the Century," with more than 22,000 spectators turning out for the contest in Reno, Nevada. Johnson defeated Jeffries in the 15th round.