Trump holds first White House meeting with sub-Saharan African leader since 'sh--hole' controversy

WASHINGTON — Nigeria's president visited the White House Monday, meeting with President Trump in the same room where the U.S. president had reportedly said that Nigerians admitted to the U.S. as refugees could never be convinced to "go back to their huts."

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is the first sub-Saharan African leader to visit the White House. His Monday meeting with Trump comes a few months after reports of that Oval Office incident first emerged, along with other comments Trump also reportedly made in which he referred to some nations on that continent as "sh--hole" countries, and questioned why the U.S. should admit more Haitian immigrants.

But it wasn't awkward, according to Buhari. It wasn't awkward, because they wouldn't let it be awkward — and also, because neither man mentioned the incident at all, even to deny it had taken place.

"I’m very careful about what the press says about others and myself," Buhari said in response to a question from reporters during a joint news conference Monday in the Rose Garden. "I’m not sure about the validity of whether that allegation against the president was true or not so the best thing for me to do is keep quiet."