Kim noted the nascent relationship already has survived serious obstacles — this meeting was planned, canceled and put back on the calendar — in getting to the point where the leaders could talk with each other in person.

"It was not easy to get here," but the two sides "overcame" obstacles, the North Korean leader said through a translator.

"That's true," Trump replied.

That first meeting — one of several planned for the day — lasted about 45 minutes. Trump said afterward that their relationship was "very, very good."

That could be meaningful because has placed his emphasis on the personal dynamics of the relationship he forges with Kim, whom American officials say will have to give up his nuclear arsenal and his ability to develop new weapons in order to get relief from crippling U.S. economic sanctions and assurances that the U.S. will not take military action against him.

The president headed to the meeting after staff-level talks between the two nations "moved more quickly than expected" in recent days, the White House said.

"The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers," Trump also tweeted shortly before the meeting. "We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle (sic) launches have stoped (sic), and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"