SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement Tuesday agreeing to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The pact came at the end of a historic half-day round of negotiations that marked the first time a sitting U.S. president had met with his North Korean counterpart. "From the beginning, we got along," Trump later told reporters.

Trump also confirmed military exercises involving American and South Korea forces would be put on hold for now. He said sanctions imposed against the Kim regime would not be removed until "we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor."

While the agreement fell short of outlining concrete measures that would lead to Kim giving up his nuclear weapons program — the stated long-term goal of U.S. negotiators — it gave Trump and Kim a piece of paper to point to as a sign of progress and a symbol of goodwill.

In the document, Kim reaffirmed a previous promise made in April to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Rather than addressing a timeline or specific steps Kim would take to rid himself of nuclear weapons, the agreement calls on the countries to continue their negotiations.

He said reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea was "not part of the equation right now," but said that joint military drills regularly held there — which North Korea believes are a precursor to an invasion — would be stopped. Trump said axing the war games would save the U.S. "a tremendous amount of money," adding: "Plus, I think it's very provocative."

The president said the pair had "developed a very special bond," describing Kim as "a very talented man."

Trump characterized their meetings as "very intensive," and said he would Kim had accepted his invitation to the White House. Kim is the leader of one of most brutal and repressive regimes in modern history — a country that has committed "unspeakable atrocities" on a vast scale in a manner reminiscent of Nazi Germany, according to a 2014 United Nations investigation.