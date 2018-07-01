Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Watch Live: President Trump holds joint presser with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Trump: 'I don't think I have to prepare very much' for nuclear summit

It's about 'attitude' not 'preparation,' Trump said of upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
by Jonathan Allen /
Image: President Donald Trump meets with with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe
Trump, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, is slated to meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.Yuri Gripas / Pool via EPA

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he doesn't need to study for his upcoming nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is expected to travel to Canada on Friday for a two-day meeting with the Group of Seven industrial nations that is likely to focus heavily on trade issues before heading to Singapore for his historic sit-down with Kim.

"I think I’m very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday as he posed for photos with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "This isn’t a question of preparation. It’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly."

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Trump on NK summit: 'I don't think I have to prepare very much'

Jun.07.201804:43

The remarks fit in with Trump's well-established disdain for prep time. He mocked his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton for taking time off the campaign trail to get ready for their debates and prefers briefing materials that can fit on a single page.

But he also said that he and Kim have both had plenty of time to think about the issues they will discuss as Trump pushes his North Korean counterpart to give up his nuclear weapons, possibly in exchange for relief from U.S. and international sanctions on Pyongyang.

"It’s about attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done," Trump said. "But I think I’ve been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, a resort spot just off the coast of mainland Singapore, on June 12.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news