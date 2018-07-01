Trump: 'I don't think I have to prepare very much' for nuclear summit

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he doesn't need to study for his upcoming nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is expected to travel to Canada on Friday for a two-day meeting with the Group of Seven industrial nations that is likely to focus heavily on trade issues before heading to Singapore for his historic sit-down with Kim.
"I think I’m very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday as he posed for photos with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "This isn’t a question of preparation. It’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly."
The remarks fit in with Trump's well-established disdain for prep time. He mocked his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton for taking time off the campaign trail to get ready for their debates and prefers briefing materials that can fit on a single page.
But he also said that he and Kim have both had plenty of time to think about the issues they will discuss as Trump pushes his North Korean counterpart to give up his nuclear weapons, possibly in exchange for relief from U.S. and international sanctions on Pyongyang.
"It’s about attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done," Trump said. "But I think I’ve been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."
Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, a resort spot just off the coast of mainland Singapore, on June 12.