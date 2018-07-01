Later Thursday, ahead of his trip to Canada, the president held a joint press conference with Abe in which he told reporters that he is willing to normalize relations with North Korea, and would consider inviting Kim to the White House if the high-stakes summit is a success.

"Yes, certainly if it goes well, I think that could happen," Trump said, adding that there could also additional meetings if the initial summit is productive.

"I think there's potential to make a deal," he added. "I really believe Kim Jong Un wants to do something and he wants to see something incredible for the people of North Korea."

However, the president said he has not removed the U.S. sanctions against North Korea going into the meeting and is willing to walk out of the talks if they aren't going well.

"All I can say is I'm totally prepared to walk away," Trump said. "If you hear me saying we're going to use maximum pressure, you'll know the negotiation did not do well."

Trump added that he is also prepared to ramp up sanctions on North Korea if the negotiations fall apart.

One of the issues that is likely to be addressed at the summit aside from denuclearization is the return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. Abe said he had an "in-depth and candid exchange" with Trump during their Thursday meeting, adding that he thinks the president "fully understands the situation."

Trump's remarks regarding his casual readiness for the talks fit in with Trump's well-established disdain for prep time. He mocked his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton for taking time off the campaign trail to get ready for their debates and prefers briefing materials that fit on a single page.

But he also said that he and Kim have both had plenty of time to think about the issues they will discuss as Trump pushes his North Korean counterpart to give up his nuclear weapons, possibly in exchange for relief from U.S. and international sanctions on Pyongyang.

"It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done," Trump said. "But I think I've been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."