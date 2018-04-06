Trump imposes major sanctions on Russian oligarchs, officials, companies

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration took one of its most aggressive actions against Russia on Friday, announcing sweeping sanctions on oligarchs with ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, top officials and several businesses, including a bank and a state-owned weapons trading company.

Senior administration officials said that the sanctions are not aimed to punish Moscow for any particular event, but are instead a broader measure aimed at the "totality of the Russian government's ongoing and increasingly malign activities in the world."

The Treasury Department, in connection with the State Department, targeted seven Russian oligarchs, and 12 companies they own or control. It also issued sanctions on 17 senior government officials, along with a state-owned weapons trading company and its subsidiary, a Russian bank.

A number of high-profile individuals are targeted in Friday’s action, including the chairman of state-owned Gazprom, Russia’s largest company, the secretary of Russian Security Council, and the director of the national guard troops.

As a result of the Trump administration's action, the Russian assets are blocked, and U.S. entities are blocked from dealing with them.