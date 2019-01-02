Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Alex Moe, Geoff Bennett and Suzy Khimm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House for a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the border wall amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, sources told NBC News on Tuesday.

Those invited to attend include Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House GOP leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Whip John Thune, according to two Congressional leadership sources and another person familiar with the invitation.

It would be the first sit-down that Trump has held with Democratic and Republican leaders since the shutdown began on Dec. 22.

The White House did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. Trump's invitation was first reported by Politico.

House Democrats, who will take control of the lower chamber this week, announced a proposal on Monday to reopen the government that did not include the $5 billion in funding for the border wall that the president has demanded.

Trump attacked Democrats for being lax on border security Tuesday morning, but struck a more conciliatory tone after news of the invitation broke.

“Border Security and the Wall ‘thing’ and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker!” he tweeted. “Let’s make a deal?”

In response, Pelosi criticized the president for "the irresponsible #TrumpShutdown" and said he had "given Democrats a great opportunity to show how we will govern responsibly."