WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran had “made a very big mistake!” hours after the Pentagon accused Tehran of downing a U.S. surveillance drone and as officials gathered at the White House to weigh the U.S. response.
The president's statement on Twitter was the first official White House response to the downing of the drone, which occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday morning in Iran (just after 7:30 pm ET Wednesday evening).
A meeting was scheduled at the White House on Thursday morning to discuss the U.S. response, according to two administration officials. Outgoing acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and his replacement, Mark Esper, were among those expected to attend.
At roughly the same time, House and Senate leaders and key committee chairs were scheduled to attend an Iran briefing to discuss their concerns and hear about the situation from officials, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Thursday.
Later in the day, Pelosi planned to hold a briefing for the House Democratic caucus with Wendy Sherman, who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew from, and former CIA Director John Brennan.
Pelosi said Thursday that “high tension wires are up in the region” and cautioned against any “reckless” moves by the U.S.
“We have to be strong and strategic about how we protect our interests. We also cannot be reckless in what we do. I don't think the president wants to go to war. There’s no appetite for going to war in our country,” she said at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. “This is a dangerous neighborhood. A miscalculation on either side could provoke something that could be very bad in terms of security and our interests.”
Although both nations have acknowledged that the U.S. military drone was downed, they disagreed on whether it had violated Iranian airspace: Iranian’s Revolutionary Guard said it did, but U.S. officials disputed that, saying it was in international airspace.