President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday barring U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese company ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

The move would be a major blow to the popular short-form video app if it is not sold to a U.S. company. It is set to go into effect in 45 days.

The order says the risks posed by the platform are “real” and constitute a “national emergency.” The app has reportedly been downloaded 175 million times, capturing “vast swaths” of information that “threatens to allow” Chinese government officials to track Americans, according to the order.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that China's laws allow its government to put pressure on tech companies like ByteDance to provide access to user data.

But experts have also noted that there is no evidence thus far of the company providing the Chinese government with data and pointed out that many other companies track their users.

The president has been targeting TikTok since early July when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was "looking at" banning the app.

Trump also issued a similar executive order targeting Tencent, one of the largest Chinese tech companies. While most of Tencent's business is in China, where it operates the popular WeChat app, it has numerous U.S. investments including ownership of Riot Games, which makes the popular "League of Legends" online game.

Trump issued a similar order in May 2019 on another major Chinese tech company, Huawei, which makes telecommunications equipment including 5G wireless infrastructure.