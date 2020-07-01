For Trump, June was the darkest of months

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The month of June began with President Donald Trump standing in front of a church, holding a Bible after protesters demonstrating against racism in law enforcement had been aggressively cleared from the area.

It ended with the nation facing an escalating coronavirus pandemic with a stark warning that as many as 100,000 Americans a day could test positive for COVID-19 and a widening scandal over the president’s handling of intelligence about a Russian plot to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

In between:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Meanwhile, the rate of coronavirus spread has soared, leading many states to roll back reopenings. In addition, a better-than expected May jobs report and a stock market recovery are about to run head-first into the end of government stimulus spending with no clear path forward for more help from a Congress that also remains deadlocked on police reform as election season kicks into high gear.

Trump has had bad weeks and rough stretches since his earliest days in office. He was impeached, after all. But he arguably hasn’t had a worse month than this past one. June 2020 — four months before he is up for re-election — stands out even in a term that has been riddled with self-inflicted controversies and crises exacerbated by the president’s combative, never-apologize approach to just about everything.

July was supposed to get off to a good start for the president, with the White House planning an event outside Washington to mark the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal going into effect. But that trip was canceled and Trump won’t leave the White House until Friday, when he’ll participate in an outdoor Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore with no social distancing.

As the election gets closer, a bad stretch for the president takes on added significance.

Perhaps summing up his planned way forward, the president tweeted Tuesday: “THE LONE WARRIOR!”