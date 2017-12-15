Trump laments ‘sad’ state of FBI ahead of speech to academy graduates

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lamented the "sad" state of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and promised to rebuilt "bigger and better than ever" ahead of a speech to academy graduates Friday.

As he departed the White House for Quantico, he told reporters "it's a shame what's happened with the FBI, but we’re going to rebuild the FBI, it’ll be bigger and better than ever"

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Live: Trump speaks at FBI National Academy graduation autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1117357635997" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Referencing the 90 pages of newly-released messages, critical of the president, between an FBI lawyer and an agent later assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, Trump called it "sad when you look at those documents and how they've done that is really, really disgraceful and you have a lot of very angry people that are seeing it."

When Mueller learned of the exchanges last summer, he removed the agent from the team.

Trump tweeted earlier this month that the FBI's "reputation is in tatters," prompting FBI staffers — including Trump's own pick to head the agency after he fired former director James Comey — to defend it against the president's assertions.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

"The FBI that I see is tens of thousands of agents and analysts and staff working their tails off to keep Americans safe from the next terrorist attack, gang violence, child predators, spies from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran," FBI director Christopher Wray said last week during an appearance in front of the House Judiciary.

During the passionate, two-minute long defense, Wray described the FBI he leads as "respected and appreciated by our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, in the intelligence community, and by our foreign counterparts in both law enforcement and national security in something like 200 countries around the globe."