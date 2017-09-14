WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump arrived in Fort Myers, Florida Thursday, his first stop in the state he's called a "second home" since Hurricane Irma devastated the region.

Trump was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and greeted by Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and top lawmakers on the ground, including Florida Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump returns a salute as he and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One prior to receiving a briefing on Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Fort Myers, Florida,on Sept. 14. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Upon deplaning, Trump spoke with reporters about the deal he was working on before leaving for Florida: one that would amount to a deal with Democrats on DACA, but leave in limbo the question of his long-promised wall on the Southern border.

To Trump, the wall may not come in this particular potential deal, but an "understanding" about the wall in the future is paramount to the deal getting done.

"We have to have an understanding...that the wall will be funded," the president said on the Ft. Myers' tarmac. "Otherwise we're not doing any deal."

"If we don't have the wall," he said, "we're doing nothing." However, Trump also expressed a desire to work in bipartisan fashion.

"Now, lets go and see how were doing because I think we're doing a good job in Florida," he finished.

The president received a hurricane recovery briefing in Ft. Myers from FEMA and Coast Guard officials, where he praised recovery efforts — and offered some unsolicited and unexpected political advice for the Florida governor, a longtime Trump backer

"I hope this man right here, Rick Scott, runs for the Senate," Trump said.

It's the first time he's appeared to endorse such a move, though Trump acknowledged Thursday: "I don't know what he's going to do."

In a rare move, Trump also thanked the media — saying "we appreciate you being so understanding. It's been a tough time, even for you folks."

Trump will then move to tour damage in Naples and meet with individuals impacted by the storm.

Ft. Myers and Naples were among the cities hit hard by Irma, which first made landfall Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm. By Monday, the hurricane-turned-tropical storm had weakened to a tropical depression.

Am leaving now for Florida to see our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA etc. A real disaster, much work to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Thursday's travel to a storm-torn state is the third the president has made in as many weeks.

President Trump made two stops in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused flooding in cities like Houston.

On his first, he saw no storm damage first hand, but offered "love" and support, even waving a Texas state flag for gathered supporters. Trump's second trip to Texas brought him to Houston, where he toured relief centers and praised the "incredible" response from both state officials and the federal government.