WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will meet with his top national security advisers on Thursday to review possible U.S. options on Syria as international calls for action against Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime intensify.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he is "looking very seriously, very closely at the whole situation."

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also confirmed that he would attend the meeting, adding, "We will take forward the various options to the president."

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House on April 9. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

Trump, who earlier this month expressed his interest in pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, said that the recent suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma is leaving the U.S. with little choice but to respond.

"It's too bad the world puts us in a situation like that," the president said. "We've done a great job with ISIS, absolutely decimated ISIS, now we have to make further decisions. They'll be made soon."

Syrian opposition activists and aid groups said over the weekend that dozens of people had died in the suspected chemical weapons attack on Douma, and aid groups are blocked off from accessing the afflicted area.

Trump warned on Wednesday that airstrikes against Syria were imminent after a Russian diplomat pledged that U.S. missiles would be shot down and their launch sites targeted.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump said in a Wednesday tweet. "Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart.'"

Trump on Thursday dismissed comments he made earlier this week that he would make a decision on on Syria within "24 to 48 hours."