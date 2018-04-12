Trump, who earlier this month expressed his interest in pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, said that the recent suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma is leaving the U.S. with little choice but to respond.

The U.S. now has blood and urine samples from last Saturday's deadly attack that have tested positive for chemical weapons, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence, NBC News reported Thursday. The samples suggested the presence of both chlorine gas and an unnamed nerve agent, the officials said.

"It's too bad the world puts us in a situation like that," the president said. "We've done a great job with ISIS, absolutely decimated ISIS, now we have to make further decisions. They'll be made soon."

Syrian opposition activists and aid groups said over the weekend that dozens of people had died in the suspected chemical weapons attack on Douma, and aid groups are blocked off from accessing the afflicted area.

Trump warned on Wednesday that airstrikes against Syria were imminent after a Russian diplomat pledged that U.S. missiles would be shot down and their launch sites targeted.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump said in a Wednesday tweet. "Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart.'"

Trump on Thursday dismissed comments he made earlier this week that he would make a decision on on Syria within "24 to 48 hours."

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place," Trump tweeted. "Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our 'Thank you, America?'"