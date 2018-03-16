Trump names Larry Kudlow to top White House economic job

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — Larry Kudlow will serve as President Trump's top economic adviser, the White House said Wednesday.

“Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed in a statement. "We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role.”

"I'm honored to take this position," an emotional Kudlow told CNBC anchors Wednesday, saying "the hardest part" of his new role would be leaving the network. Kudlow has been a CNBC senior contributor and frequently appears on air.

He headed off questions about widely reported internal White House disputes over policy with an early promise to "never make it personal."

The CNBC commentator replaces former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month after clashing with the president over controversial steel and aluminum tariffs. Kudlow also was not a fan of the policy, although Trump said Tuesday that "he has now come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."

On Wednesday, Kudlow praised his predecessor, Cohn, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. And he called White House economic aide Peter Navarro, who clashed with Cohn on tariffs and other issues, "a good friend of mine" with whom he will be "an equal" in the White House, regardless of the flow chart.

While the conservative economist may not have been in lock-step with the president on tariffs, Kudlow did reiterate his support Wednesday for Republican-passed tax cuts and deregulation efforts.

And despite being someone who "doesn't like tariffs," he said he agreed with the president that China's past actions called for them to receive "a comeuppance on trade."