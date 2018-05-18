Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump nominates Robert Wilkie to head Veterans Affairs

The president had previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.

/ Source: Associated Press
Trump shakes hands with acting Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie
President Donald Trump shakes hands with acting Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie after announcing he will nominate him to lead the department during an event at the White House on May 18, 2018.Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is President Donald Trump's pick to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

Wilkie is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He's led the agency for two months, ever since Trump fired David Shulkin amid an internal revolt and questions about his compliance with ethics rules.

Trump revealed his decision during a prison reform event at the White House. Trump previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.

Wilkie appeared in the White House press briefing room Thursday to accept a check for the amount of Trump's first-quarter salary, which he donated to the agency.

