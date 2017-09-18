President Donald Trump offered hope on Monday for the future of the United Nations — an organization he previously derided as inefficient.

Speaking at a session aimed at reforming the U.N., Trump said the body had "not reached its full potential" in recent years because of "bureaucracy and mismanagement." He went on to express faith and support for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres' "great reform vision" and commended him for ushering in much needed change in the deliberative body.

Though the U.N.'s budget and staff have increased, "we are not seeing the results in line with this investment," but Trump added that under the Secretary General that's "changing fast."

"I think the main message is 'make the United Nations great.' Not again, 'make the United Nations great'," he told reporters later as he exited the U.N. when asked the message he'd like to communicate to the General Assembly. "Such tremendous potential and I think we'll be able to do this."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Opens U.N. Reform Meeting With Call for Burden-Sharing 1:20 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1048912963798" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The president also encouraged member states to "look at ways to take bold stands at the U.N., with an eye toward changing business as usual and not being beholden to ways of the past, which were not working."

As he talked about the U.N.'s potential, Trump, a New York native, noted that he "actually saw great potential across the street," where a building bearing his name stands.

Arriving at his first General Assembly, Trump previewed a "great week" ahead and referenced the ongoing tensions with North Korea.

"I think that most of you know how I feel," Trump said of the topic, which is sure to come up both in bilateral discussions throughout the week and Trump's highly anticipated remarks to the group Tuesday.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, arrives at the United Nations on Sept. 18. Richard Drew / AP

In the past, Trump has been highly critical of the U.N. But as president he has also been helped by its work — especially on North Korea. The U.N. Security Council approved new sanctions on North Korea last week, with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., telling reporters that the response is now "totally in (Pyongyang's) hands."

Senior administration officials said Trump's address will be an opportunity to offer his "America First" vision on the world stage. The emphasis, according to National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, will be on promoting peace and prosperity while urging all nations to come together to address grave dangers that threaten the global community.