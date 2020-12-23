President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, along with over a dozen other people, including multiple ex-GOP congressmen and several others.

The White House issued a statement in which Trump granted full pardons to 15 people and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional 5 individuals. Among those granted clemency included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.

This news comes as Trump has discussed pardoning members of his family and other associates, such as his attorney Rudy Guiliani. Trump also pardoned four former U.S. service members convicted of killing Iraqi civilians, and several others.