Trump physician to provide details about president's Covid-19 condition

The White House announced Saturday that the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, would brief reporters at 11 a.m. at the military hospital where President Donald Trump is being treated for the coronavirus infection.

The president was transported by helicopter to the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on Friday, following a positive coronavirus test late Thursday night.

Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House has said, noting that the move to the military hospital was a “precautionary measure" and that the president would continue working from offices located in the facility.

Trump is one of the more than 410,000 Americans who have been hospitalized in the U.S. because of the deadly virus, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project. The U.S. has had more than 7 million confirmed cases and more than 200,000 deaths.

The White House released several statements from Conley on Friday. In one statement, Conley said Trump was “doing very well,” and had decided to begin treatment with the experimental drug called Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral therapy that has been shown to help those with severe cases of the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday, after negative tests on Friday; Pence remains at his residence in the Naval Observatory.

First lady Melania Trump, who also contracted the coronavirus, remains in the White House residence.

“Mrs. Trump is doing well. Her symptoms have not worsened and she continues to rest. She remains in touch with her husband. She is thinking of all who are ill and wishes them a speedy recovery,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

The president, who has been unusually quiet on Twitter during his illness, tweeted Friday night: "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"