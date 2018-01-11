Trump predicts he’ll get high marks in presidential check-up

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that his scheduled yearly medical exam would "go very well," the day before heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his first annual medical check-up as president.

"I'll be very surprised if it doesn't," Trump told reporters during a press availability Thursday afternoon. As reporters filed out of the room, Trump joked: "It better go well. Otherwise the stock market will not be happy."

White House physician Ronny Jackson will conduct the exam, the White House said, telling reporters to expect a statement Friday after the assessment. Jackson is also expected to brief reporters Tuesday in greater detail about the results.

Psychiatric evaluations will not be among those reports, since the exam won't assess the president's mental health — a topic that's drawn fresh speculation after the release of the new book "Fire and Fury," a behind-the-scenes look at the Trump White House.

In the book, author Michael Wolff cites advisers and aides in Trump's orbit who he said regularly discuss the president's mental stability or his increasing penchant for repeating himself in conversation. NBC News has not substantiated many of the claims made in the book.

The president defended his mental fitness over the weekend, tweeting that he was a "very stable genius" and "like, really smart," with the latter among the "greatest assets" of his life and career.

Later in his stream of tweets on the issue, Trump attacked his opponents for “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

During Reagan's second term in office, there was continued speculation about his state of mind. In 1994, he publicly revealed that he had Alzheimer's disease.

It's traditional for presidential candidates to release some details of their medical history during the campaign, though the discussion around Trump's own health history in 2016 was anything but standard.

In late 2015, Trump's longtime physician Dr. Harold Bornstein wrote in a letter that "if elected, Mr. Trump ... will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein later told NBC News he wrote that letter in just five minutes while a limo sent by the candidate waited outside his Manhattan office.

As Election Day drew nearer, Trump took the results of his recent physical examination to Dr. Mehmet Oz's daytime TV show. "I have no problem" sharing my medical results, Trump told Dr. Oz before polling the applauding audience on whether he should do it.