Trump to put North Korea back on state sponsor of terrorism list

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will designate North Korea a state sponsor of terror, a move aimed at increasing pressure on the regime.

"Today the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terror," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, adding that it "should've happened a long time ago, years ago."

The president cited nuclear threats, as well as repeated support of international terrorism, as reasons for the designation.

The move, the president said, "supports our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the murderous regime that you've all been reading about, and in some cases writing about."

Trump also said the Treasury Department will soon announce additional, "very large" sanctions on Pyongyang.

The move marks an escalation in Trump's efforts to bring the North Korean regime to heel and comes days after the president returned from a lengthy trip to Asia. It also follows months of provocations from the Kim Jong Un regime.

The Trump administration has already levied heavy sanctions on North Korea, as well as issued several threats this summer that future provocations from Kim would be met with "fire and fury."

The nation was previously designated a state sponsor of terrorism in 1988, during the Reagan administration, following the bombing of a South Korean airliner. It was removed from the list in 2008 by the George W. Bush administration.

The list, administered by the State Department, currently currently consists of Iran, Sudan and Syria.