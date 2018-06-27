Trump, Putin to hold first summit

"The two countries have discussed the issue for a long time, it has been discussed through closed channels. I can say that an agreement has been reached on holding the summit, even an agreement on the time and venue. We will presumably announce that tomorrow together with our U.S. counterparts," Ushakov said.

The announcement of the Trump-Putin summit, which is likely to draw intense interest given special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Kremlin’s election interference and the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, follows meetings in Moscow this week between Putin and Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton.

This is a breaking news story, please check back from updates.