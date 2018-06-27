Trump, Putin to hold first summit

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to hold a summit meeting, with the time and place to be announced tomorrow, a Russian official said Wednesday.
The summit — the first meeting between the two men not on the sidelines of a larger gathering of world leaders — is expected to occur in mid-July, when Trump is scheduled to be in Europe to visit Belgium and Britain, and will take place in a third country, said Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, according to Russian state media.
"The two countries have discussed the issue for a long time, it has been discussed through closed channels. I can say that an agreement has been reached on holding the summit, even an agreement on the time and venue. We will presumably announce that tomorrow together with our U.S. counterparts," Ushakov said.
The announcement of the Trump-Putin summit, which is likely to draw intense interest given special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Kremlin’s election interference and the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, follows meetings in Moscow this week between Putin and Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton.
This is a breaking news story, please check back from updates.