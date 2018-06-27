Trump and Putin to hold first summit

The announcement of the Trump-Putin summit, which will draw intense interest given special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Kremlin’s election interference and the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, follows meetings in Moscow this week between Putin and national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton confirmed plans for the summit in a news conference later Wednesday, saying that Trump had "asked me to speak to speak to Russian authorities about a possible meeting between him and Putin."

"There will be an announcement tomorrow on that simultaneously between Moscow and Washington on date and time of that meeting," Bolton said.

Trump also confirmed the meeting on Wednesday, telling reporters at the White House that it will be beneficial for U.S.-Russia relations.

"It would look like we will probably be meeting sometime in the not too distant future," Trump said. "I’ve said it from Day 1 getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing it is good for the world its good for us its good for everybody so we’ll probably be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe."

Topics of discussion would include Syria and Ukraine, Trump said, but did not answer a question about whether he would raise the issue of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Putin had characterized his conversations with Bolton as an opportunity to begin repairing relations between the U.S. and Russia, blaming the erosion on the "bitter internal political struggle in the U.S."

"Your visit to Moscow gives us the hope that we will be able to make at least first steps toward restoring full-fledged relations between our countries," Putin said during the meeting with Bolton, according to TASS, a Russian news agency. He then claimed, "Russia has never sought confrontation."

Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who is also widely viewed as a foreign policy hawk, joined the Trump administration in March.