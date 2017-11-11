DANANG, Vietnam — President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

"[Putin] said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Hanoi from Danang.

Asked directly if he believed Putin, Trump suggested he was keen to move on to other issues. "Look," he said, "I can't stand there and argue with him. I'd rather have him get out of Syria, I would rather get to work with him on the Ukraine."

But Trump circled back to meddling moments later, saying that Putin has repeatedly told him "'I didn't do that.' And I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it," the president said.

Trump added that he thinks Putin "is very insulted by" reports that the Kremlin did, in fact, interfere in U.S. elections last year and that this is "not a good thing for our country."

The president would not directly say whether he believed Putin's denials — which stand at odds with U.S. intelligence community assessments that the Kremlin did, in fact, try to interfere in the 2016 election.

But Trump said the two leaders didn't spend too much time on the subject of meddling during their meeting on the sidelines of an economic summit here because Trump wanted to focus on Syria.

With that in mind the countries released a joint statement on Syria early Saturday morning in which the two men "confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria" and agreed to "maintain open military channels of communication" to ensure the safety of forces on both sides.

The presidents also "agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria" and repeated calls for all parties to take part in the Geneva political process, according to a State Department readout of the call released well-after the Kremlin's.

President Trump and Russian President Putin talk at the break of a leader's meeting at the APEC summit in Vietnam on Saturday MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML / EPA

Trump, the readout went on to say, "noted that he had a good meeting with President Putin. He further noted that the successful implementation of the agreements announced today will save thousands of lives."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News the primary conversation relating to Syria lasted five minutes or less.

Trump has long expressed interest in working with Russia both to defeat ISIS and to help broker peace in civil war-ridden Syria. And though the two countries may find common ground on those subjects, the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and intensifying investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with the Kremlin still hang over the relationship.

Saturday was also not the first time Russia has beaten the United States on releasing descriptions of the leaders' meetings or establishing its own early narrative out of those face-to-face conversations.

When the two leaders held a lengthy meeting in Hamburg over the summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters afterwards that Trump had accepted Putin's denials about interfering in the 2016 election. Afterwards, a Trump administration official told NBC News Lavrov's account was "not accurate" while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Trump pressed President Putin "on more than one occasion" on the meddling issue.

President Trump walking with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang before taking part in the APEC "family photo" on Saturday. AFP PHOTO / APEC 2017 National Committee / AFP - Getty Images

Prior to Trump's sideline meeting with Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the White House said there would be no formal meeting between the two leaders, citing timing constraints and scheduling conflicts. They did, however, leave the door open to more casual encounters.

"They’re going to be in the same place," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters en route to Vietnam. "Are they going to bump into each other and say hello? Certainly possible and likely."

By the time Trump left Vietnam for his next stop in Hanoi, he and Putin had conversed on several occasions while at APEC.