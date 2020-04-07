WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has removed a top Pentagon official leading the committee tasked with overseeing implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus law, putting his own pick in place.
Trump is replacing acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, who a panel of inspectors general had named to lead the oversight committee, with EPA inspector general Sean O’Donnell.
O’Donnell will now temporarily be lead watchdog for both the agencies, pending the confirmation of Jason Abend, who Trump has nominated to fill the Defense Department role.
The move comes amid Trump’s increasing involvement in trying to shape the ranks of independent federal oversight. Late Friday night, Trump fired intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, who flagged the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to Congress that ultimately led to the president’s impeachment.
Trump also lashed out on Twitter at Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm after her office issued a report describing widespread testing delays and supply issues in response to the coronavirus outbreak
While Fine will no longer serve on the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, he will continue working at the Defense Department, going back to his previous position as the principal deputy Inspector General.