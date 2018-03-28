Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin Wednesday, announcing his intent to nominate the White House physician, Admiral Ronny Jackson, to fill the post and ending weeks of speculation about when the embattled cabinet official would leave the administration.
Trump tweeted a confirmation of the news, which was first reported by Reuters.
Jackson has been a White House physician to both presidents Trump and Barack Obama. Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Robert Wilkie will serve as interim secretary until Jackson is confirmed by the Senate, Trump said in a follow-up tweet.
Shulkin's departure comes amid a spate of other high level administration exits over the past month — including the secretary of state, national security adviser, top economic adviser, and communications director.
Shulkin, who served as undersecretary in charge of the veterans’ health system during the Obama administration, clashed with Trump political appointees who surrounded him at the VA. Some of the tension arose from a central policy dispute: The Trump appointees, both within the VA and at the White House, want to see the VA transition to subsidizing private health care for veterans, while Shulkin resisted those efforts.
But the fight had become increasingly personal, particularly in the wake of an inspector general’s report in February that found taxpayers had picked up the tab for Shulkin’s wife when she accompanied him on a European business trip. That provided ammunition to Shulkin’s foes, and because he didn’t trust the Trump-appointed communications staff around him, he retained his own public-relations counsel.
Shulkin’s camp came to believe that Trump political appointees were trying to get him fired, according to reports. He sought White House permission to dismiss them, telling the New York Times earlier this month that he had secured that authority from Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Jackson, for his part, stepped into the media spotlight earlier this year when he briefed the press on the results of Trump’s yearly physical examination. At the time, he deemed Trump "very sharp" mentally and in “excellent” overall health — though he did recommend a better diet and more exercise for the commander-in-chief.
Jackson has no experience steering a bureaucracy. His rise to the top of the government's second largest agency comes one week after Trump promoted him to Rear Admiral.
In recent weeks, Trump has said that he is "close” to assembling the Cabinet he desires — fueling speculation about who might be next on the president's chopping block.
Shulkin is just one of several scandal-plagued Cabinet members in Trump's administration. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt are battling their own scandals over high-priced travel, while Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has faced congressional grillings over the $31,000 dining room set ordered for his office.