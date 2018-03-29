But the fight had become increasingly personal, particularly in the wake of an inspector general’s report in February that found taxpayers had picked up the tab for Shulkin’s wife when she accompanied him on a European business trip. That provided ammunition to Shulkin’s foes, and because he didn’t trust the Trump-appointed communications staff around him, he retained his own public-relations counsel.

Shulkin’s camp came to believe that Trump political appointees were trying to get him fired, according to reports. He sought White House permission to dismiss them, telling The New York Times earlier this month that he had secured that authority from Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

On Thursday, Shulkin spoke out about his departure in an interview with NPR, and blasted efforts to privatize the VA in an op-ed published in The Times.

"I was not against reforming VA, but I was against privatization," he told NPR, adding that he was not allowed to release a statement through the White House Wednesday.

"We've gotten so much done," he said. "But in the last few months, it really has changed. Not from Congress, but from these internal political appointees that were trying to politicize VA and trying to make sure our progress stopped. It's been very difficult."

In the op-ed, he wrote that the reforms he initiated "intensified the ambitions of people who want to put the VA health care in the hands of the private sector."

"They saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed," Shulkin wrote. "That is because I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans."

"As I prepare to leave government, I am struck by a recurring thought: It should not be this hard to serve your country," he added.

Jackson, for his part, stepped into the media spotlight earlier this year when he briefed the press on the results of Trump’s yearly physical examination. At the time, he deemed Trump "very sharp" mentally and in “excellent” overall health — though he did recommend a better diet and more exercise for the commander-in-chief.

Jackson has no experience steering a bureaucracy. His rise to the top of the government's second largest agency comes one week after Trump promoted him to Rear Admiral.