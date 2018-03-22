Trump replaces H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will replace Army officer H.R. McMaster as national security adviser, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted. "I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend."

"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," Trump added.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Alex Brandon / AP file

Bolton, who served in the George W. Bush administration, is known for his hard-line foreign policy views, and has written in support of attacking North Korea.

McMaster, in a statement provided by the White House, said he was "requesting retirement" from the Army, effective this summer, and would then leave public service altogether.

"Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians," he said.

McMaster's exit comes after months of speculation about not if, but when, McMaster would part ways with the administration. NBC News reported on March 1 that the administration was preparing to replace its second national security adviser as early as the end of the month.

His departure is also the latest in a string of firings and resignations from the Trump White House. Only last week, Trump announced that he’d fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.

McMaster entered the administration after Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after just 24 days on the job amid revelations that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with a top Russian diplomat.

Flynn plead guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia. While Trump enjoyed a close relationship to Flynn — stemming in part from their days on the 2016 campaign trail together — that sort of relationship never materialized with McMaster, leading to tension between the decorated military general and the commander-in-chief.

At times, those tensions spilled into public view — like last month when Trump took to Twitter to correct McMaster's comments about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. During a speech at the Munich Security Conference, McMaster said that evidence of Russian meddling was "incontrovertible" — a more direct confirmation of interference than the president has ever given of the events.

What McMaster "forgot to say," Trump chastised in the tweet, was "that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems."

Meanwhile, Bolton, who will become the administration's third national security adviser in just over a year, will join the White House as Trump approaches one of the most high stakes periods of his presidency. Earlier this month, Trump accepted an invitation from North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet, though no location or firm timetable has been set.

Trump acknowledged a connection to Bolton, currently a Fox News contributor, during the presidential campaign, telling Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" in 2015 that he watches "the shows" for military advice.

When pressed to name a "go-to" military adviser, Trump said, "Probably there are two or three. I like Bolton, I think he's a tough cookie, knows what he's talking about."