Trump replaces H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as national security adviser

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and undersecretary of state for international security, will replace Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted. "I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend."

"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," Trump added.

John Bolton arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in February 2017. Alex Brandon / AP file

Bolton, who served in high-level positions in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, is known for his hard-line foreign policy views and has written in support of attacking North Korea.

"I didn't really expect the announcement this afternoon, but it's obviously a great honor," Bolton said after Trump's announcement in an appearance on Fox News, where he is a contributor. "It's always an honor to serve our country."

McMaster, in a statement provided by the White House, said he was "requesting retirement" from the Army, effective this summer, and would then leave public service altogether.

"Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians," he said.

Reaction from both parties was swift and strong.

"Selecting John Bolton as national security adviser is good news for America's allies and bad news for America's enemies," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement, adding that Bolton "has a firm understanding of the threats we face from North Korea, Iran and radical Islam."

However, Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California — the only member of Congress to have voted against the 2001 authorization of use of force that granted the president broad war powers in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — issued a dire warning.

"John Bolton was easily one of the most extreme, pro-war members of the Bush administration. Just imagine what havoc he could wreak whispering in Donald Trump's ear," Lee said. "I hear the drumbeats of war."