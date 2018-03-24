Trump replaces H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as national security adviser

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and undersecretary of state for international security, will replace Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted. "I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend."

"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," Trump added.

John Bolton arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in February 2017. Alex Brandon / AP file

Bolton, who served in high-level positions in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, is known for his hard-line foreign policy views and has written in support of attacking North Korea.

"I didn't really expect the announcement this afternoon, but it's obviously a great honor," Bolton said after Trump's announcement in an appearance on Fox News, where he is a contributor. "It's always an honor to serve our country."

Bolton said later in a statement that the appointment was "an honor."

"The United States currently faces a wide array of issues and I look forward to working with President Trump and his leadership team in addressing these complex challenges in an effort to make our country safer at home and stronger abroad," he said.

My official statement on accepting @POTUS' request to become the next National Security Advisor. pic.twitter.com/lptI5AwSeU — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 23, 2018

McMaster, in a statement provided by the White House, said he was "requesting retirement" from the Army, effective this summer, and would then leave public service altogether.

"Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians," he said.

Reaction from both parties was swift and strong.

"Selecting John Bolton as national security adviser is good news for America's allies and bad news for America's enemies," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement, adding that Bolton "has a firm understanding of the threats we face from North Korea, Iran and radical Islam."

However, Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California — the only member of Congress to have voted against the 2001 authorization of use of force that granted the president broad war powers in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — issued a dire warning.

"John Bolton was easily one of the most extreme, pro-war members of the Bush administration. Just imagine what havoc he could wreak whispering in Donald Trump's ear," Lee said. "I hear the drumbeats of war."

McMaster's exit comes after months of speculation about not whether, but when, McMaster would part ways with the administration. NBC News reported on March 1 that the administration was preparing to replace its second national security adviser as early as the end of the month.

His departure is also the latest in a string of firings and resignations from the Trump White House. Only last week, Trump announced that he'd fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.

The National Iranian American Council, a nonprofit based in Washington that supports the Iran nuclear agreement, also condemned Bolton's appointment Thursday.

"Donald Trump may have just effectively declared war on Iran. With the appointment of John Bolton and nomination of Mike Pompeo at State, Trump is clearly putting together a war cabinet," the organization's president, Trita Parsi, said in a statement.