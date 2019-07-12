Breaking News Emails
Embattled Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is resigning, President Donald Trump said Friday.
Acosta had faced mounting criticism in recent days for his role years ago in cutting a deal for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago that critics have called too lenient.
Epstein, 66, was arrested over the weekend and charged in the Southern District of New York with sex trafficking dozens of girls as young as 14 in New York and Florida.
BREAKING: Labor Sec. Acosta resigns amid Epstein controversyJuly 12, 201908:19
In an earlier case, in 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, which required him to register as a sex offender and serve about a year in a Florida county jail. He was able to leave almost daily for work, and was allowed to have his own private security detail behind bars.
Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time of the original Epstein criminal case, has faced calls from Democrats to resign his Cabinet post following the latest Epstein charges.
Acosta's office reached the secret non-prosecution deal in 2008 with the wealthy financier to halt the federal sex abuse investigation involving dozens of teenage girls in return for him pleading guilty to lower state charges involving a single victim.
The latest charges against Epstein, however allege that Epstein trafficked girls during the same time period as the earlier Florida probe.
The 2008 agreement with Acosta's office did not protect Epstein from being prosecuted for alleged crimes in parts of the country other than South Florida, and prosecutors in New York say their case involves new victims and new evidence, including a cache of incriminating pictures that were found in a vault in Epstein's Manhattan mansion.