Trump's opioid initiative will seek death penalty for some traffickers

In a conference call Sunday, the official said the death penalty would be sought for trafficking in some opioids, including fentanyl, "when appropriate under current law."

The official declined to offer specifics and directed reporters to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's plan will also seek to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions filled across the country by one-third — a number the official attributed to the tightening of federal reimbursement policies and prescribing practices.

"We have a problem of overusing," the official said.