WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's team is hoping to nominate a successor to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy soon, according to White House insiders working on the process.

"We have to pick a great one. We have to pick one that's going to be there for 40 years, 45 years," Trump said at a campaign rally in Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday night, suggesting that his nominee will be young enough to serve that long on the court, where the average retirement age in recent years has been 83.

Among front-runners, according to those involved in the process, is Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland. He serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and is a former Kennedy law clerk, as was Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, who succeeded Antonin Scalia.