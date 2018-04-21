Switzerland, other neutral locations emerge as potential Trump-Kim Jong Un summit sites

Trump last month accepted an invitation from Kim, delivered through a visiting South Korea delegation, to meet.

No U.S. leader has ever visited North Korea while serving in the Oval Office. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton traveled to the country on peacekeeping missions, but both Democrats had been out of the White House for years before making their trips.

Much of Trump's meetings this week with Abe have centered on regional security and his plans to meet with Kim.

Sitting alongside Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort here, Trump said Tuesday that U.S. officials had been holding direct talks with the North Korean government at "extremely high levels" ahead of his planned meeting with Kim. He did not elaborate at that time on who was taking part in the meetings or whether the meetings included Kim himself.

Trump's confirmation that the two governments were speaking directly revealed some of the most sustained communication between the two nations in over half a century.

"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea," Trump told reporters. "And I really believe there is a lot of good will, lot of good things are happening."

It was previously thought that Kim would never agree to leave North Korea given his lack of diplomatic experience and comfort level at home. Other possible locations have presented significant security concerns.

Late last month, Kim, 34, stunned regional officials and experts alike when he journeyed by train for what amounted to a secret trip to neighboring China. His meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping marked his first trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011, and his first meeting with another head of state.

Earlier this year, South Korea made some breakthroughs with its warring neighbor after a series of meetings and discussions that resulted in North Korea sending athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Athletes from the two countries entered the Olympic arena in Pyeongchang under a unified flag, signaling the potential for warmer ties.