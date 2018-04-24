Trump: If I were embattled VA nominee Ronny Jackson, I'd withdraw

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Dr. Ronny Jackson, his embattled pick to be the next Veterans Affairs Secretary, but added, "If I were him...I wouldn't do it."
The confirmation hearing for Jackson, a widely respected White House physician who shared the results of Trump's annual physical with the press earlier this year, was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but was postponed amid concerns over allegations of inappropriate behavior on the job, according to the Associated Press and other reports. NBC News has not confirmed the allegations.
Breaking News Emails
At a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said he had not heard the "particular allegations" against Jackson, calling the Navy doctor a "great leader" and "one of the finest people I've ever met."
But the president conceded that the rear admiral had "an experience problem — his lack of experience," with some senators questioning whether he possessed the expertise required to run one of the federal government's largest bureaucracies.
And Trump said he had told Jackson that the position was not worth the harsh scrutiny he was currently experiencing.
"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, I said, 'What do you need this for?'" Trump said. "This is a vicious group of people that malign, and they do, and I lived through it, we all live through it. You people are getting record ratings because of it, so congratulations. But I said, what do you need it for?"
Trump added that he did not want to force someone through a tough confirmation confirmation process "who's not a political person."
"I don't want to put a man through a process like this...It's too ugly and too disgusting," the president said. "So we’ll see what happens. He'll make a decision."
Asked whether he continued to back his nominee, Trump said he did.
"I will definitely stand behind him. He's a fine man. I'll always stand behind him. I'd let it be his choice," he said.