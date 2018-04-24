Trump: If I were embattled VA nominee Ronny Jackson, I'd withdraw

At a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said he had not heard the "particular allegations" against Jackson, calling the Navy doctor a "great leader" and "one of the finest people I've ever met."

But the president conceded that the rear admiral had "an experience problem — his lack of experience," with some senators questioning whether he possessed the expertise required to run one of the federal government's largest bureaucracies.

And Trump said he had told Jackson that the position was not worth the harsh scrutiny he was currently experiencing.

"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, I said, 'What do you need this for?'" Trump said. "This is a vicious group of people that malign, and they do, and I lived through it, we all live through it. You people are getting record ratings because of it, so congratulations. But I said, what do you need it for?"