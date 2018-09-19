Trump says he found border wall inspiration at Flight 93 memorial

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he found inspiration for the U.S.-Mexico border wall after visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial this month for a ceremony commemorating the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The memorial marks the site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in an open field after 40 passengers and crew members tried to overtake terrorists who had hijacked the plane.

“They built this gorgeous wall where the plane went down in Pennsylvania. Shanksville. And I was there. I made the speech. And it’s sort of beautiful, what they did is incredible,” Trump told Hill.TV in an interview on Tuesday. “They have a series of walls, I’m saying, ‘It’s like perfect.' So, so, we are pushing very hard.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with park superintendent Stephen Clark as they tour the Flight 93 National Memorial during the 17th annual September 11 observance at the memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2018. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file

In the interview, which was conducted Tuesday afternoon and released Wednesday, Trump delivered one of his most pointed and aggressive attacks yet against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, stating: "I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad.”

Trump also continued to rise expectations for the Republican Party's electoral prospects in November, pointing to the economy as reason for confidence. “I think we’re going to do much better than anyone thinks because the economy is so good, and people do like the job I’m doing,” he said.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday came as Republicans fretted that his public confidence in the party's midterm chances may be leading his supporters to believe the party is in little jeopardy of losing control of the House, leading to complacency that could depress GOP turnout on Election Day.