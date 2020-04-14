Trump says he is halting funding for the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he is halting funding for the World Health Organization after the organization criticized his early response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, specifically the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Trump previously threatened to cut off funding after the organization criticized his travel restrictions on China.
"It could have been contained at its source," Trump said, adding that that WHO "pushed China's misinformation about the virus...and there was no need for travel bans."
Trump said the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability" and that the WHO"failed to investigate" credible reports of the first reports of the virus.
The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO out of nearly 200 countries, spending $57.8 million earlier this year.