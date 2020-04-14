Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force hold White House briefing

Trump says he is halting funding for the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, specifically the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.
Image: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden on April 14, 2020.Alex Brandon / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he is halting funding for the World Health Organization after the organization criticized his early response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, specifically the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Trump previously threatened to cut off funding after the organization criticized his travel restrictions on China.

"It could have been contained at its source," Trump said, adding that that WHO "pushed China's misinformation about the virus...and there was no need for travel bans."

Trump said the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability" and that the WHO"failed to investigate" credible reports of the first reports of the virus.

The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO out of nearly 200 countries, spending $57.8 million earlier this year.

Image: Dartunorro ClarkDartunorro Clark

Dartunorro Clark is a political reporter for NBC News.