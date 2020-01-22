Trump says he'd like Bolton, Pompeo to testify but will leave witnesses up to Senate

AVOS, Switzerland — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will let the Senate decide on whether there should be witnesses at his impeachment trial.
"I’ll leave that to the Senate, the Senate is going to have to answer that," the president said during an impromptu press conference before departing the annual gathering of business executives, financiers and foreign dignitaries.
Trump has tried to avoid the impeachment fray while here, seeking to appearance of a president hard at work on the world stage. But the president has been getting regular updates from staffers on the developments back home and watched the proceedings Tuesday from his hotel, said a White House official.
Trump departs Davos Wednesday after less than 36 hours on the ground here he held meetings with business executives and foreign leaders, including meetings today with the president of Kurdistan and the president of Iraq. He will be touching down in Washington just hours after Democrats have begun their formal oral arguments.