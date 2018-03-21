Trump says he'll succeed with Putin where Bush, Clinton, Obama failed

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended himself for congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent re-election victory, blasting the news media as "crazed" over his desire for better relations with the Kremlin.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

As he has in the past, Trump painted himself as the only man who could achieve what his predecessors had failed to do in terms of working with Putin. "Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the 'smarts.' Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry," he tweeted.

Trump didn't indicate which fellow Republican president he was referring to — George W. Bush, or his father, George H.W. Bush.

.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

The social media defense follows reports that Trump's advisers warned him to do anything but congratulate Putin on the call.

A senior administration official told The Associated Press Wednesday that part of Trump's briefing materials included an all-caps warning: "DO NOT CONGRATULATE." The Washington Post was first to report the warning Tuesday, the day the phone call occurred.