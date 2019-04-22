Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 4:08 PM GMT By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that he was not worried at all about impeachment, less than a week after a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report was made public and as talk of trying to remove him from office has been increasing among Democrats in Congress.

"Not even a little bit," Trump said to reporters at the annual White House Easter egg roll when asked whether he was concerned about the possibility.

Since the release of Mueller's findings, Democrats have been conflicted on what the next steps should be.

Some, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate, have called for the House to begin impeachment proceedings. But other Democrats have warned of the political risk of trying to remove the president.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has urged a wait-and-see approach so lawmakers have a chance to read the full Mueller report and supporting documents.

Trump also told reporters on Monday that he was not concerned about White House staffers' ignoring his orders, even though the Mueller report details how aides sometimes refused to comply with the president's directions to interfere with the special counsel investigation.

Most notably, the report states that then-White House counsel Don McGahn refused to follow through on Trump's request to pressure Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to remove Mueller.

"Nobody disobeys my orders," Trump said to reporters on Monday.

During the White House Easter egg roll event, a young attendee appeared to ask Trump about the progress on his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

"Oh, it's happening. It's being built now," Trump responded, adding "a young guy just said 'keep building that wall.' You believe this? He's gonna be a conservative someday."