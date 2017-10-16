WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he can understand why his "friend" and former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment.

"I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from," Trump said during remarks before a Cabinet meeting.

Praising his former adviser's commitment "to getting things done," Trump added, "I know how he feels."

Bannon is backing several insurgent conservatives in Congressional races across the country, and has repeatedly targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for failing to properly support the president's agenda — at one point likening him to Julius Caesar in need of a Brutus.

Trump's comments came just an hour before the president was scheduled to have lunch with McConnell.

In additional to sympathizing with Bannon's efforts, the president took aim at lawmakers who he says are "not getting the job done" on key issues like health care.

"I'm not going to blame myself," Trump said, pointing the finger instead at Republicans in the Senate like Sen. John McCain, who voted against GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare over the summer.

Some Republicans, Trump said, "should be ashamed of themselves" despite the fact that most are "really great people that want to work hard."

Last week, the administration announced it will no longer reimburse insurers for lowering costs for customers under the Affordable Care Act, a move Trump celebrated Monday as an end to the "gravy train" and a catalyst for bipartisan action.

The CSR payments "actually brought Republicans and Democrats together," the president said, saying there was an impetus now to "at least come up with a short term fix on health care."