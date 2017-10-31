Trump Says He Wants a Tax Bill on His Desk by Christmas

WASHINGTON — If President Donald Trump gets his way, Americans — and his administration — will have a new tax plan by Christmas.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he hoped to see the House pass a tax bill by Thanksgiving, allowing him to sign the legislation into law in time for the holiday.

The bill's passage would be the "biggest tax event in the history of our country," the president said, calling the opportunity to overhaul the U.S. tax system "historic."

It would also mark the administration's first big legislative win, and the White House's push to overhaul the tax system comes as the president is once more dogged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia. Mueller's office announced the indictments of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign staffer Rick Gates, as well as the secret guilty plea of former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, Monday.

Trump ignored questions on the indictments, sticking to what he exhorted Americans to pay attention to hours earlier on Twitter: "Our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!"

President Donald Trump speaks to business leaders about tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Oct 31. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The president's attention might be split in coming days as he embarks on a multi-stop Asia trip Friday, his longest visit abroad since taking office. But the tax push will continue in his absence, he said Tuesday, previewing a pro-tax plan blitz from cabinet members and top economic advisers that will include talking to tax payers, focusing on regional — "more credible" — media, and making the case for the plan.

The House will unveil its highly-anticipated tax plan on Wednesday.