Feb. 28, 2019, 7:47 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 28, 2019, 7:57 AM GMT By Jonathan Allen

HANOI, Vietnam — Michael Cohen's scathing congressional testimony Wednesday amounted to a "fake hearing," President Donald Trump said at a press conference following his nuclear summit here.

Trump said he watched as much as he could of the explosive House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, in which Cohen, his former fixer and personal lawyer, accused him of being a "con man," a "cheat" and a "racist."

Cohen also told lawmakers that Trump pushed to build a tower in Russia during the 2016 election and knew in advance that WikiLeaks was going to release emails that were stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

"Having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing," Trump said.

In his first live comments on Cohen's testimony — he had tweeted about it earlier — Trump portrayed his former friend as a liar, except in one instance.

The president said Cohen was right when he testified that he had no direct evidence that Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election.

"He said no collusion," Trump said. "I said, 'why didn’t he lie about that, too? 'He lied about so many different things."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.