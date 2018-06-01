Amid rumors, Melania Trump makes first public appearance in nearly a month

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

First lady Melania Trump made her first public appearance in nearly a month on Wednesday, tamping down rumors about her noticeable absence from the public eye after she underwent a kidney procedure.

The first lady sat next to President Donald Trump at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a 2018 hurricane season briefing with the vice president and several cabinet officials also in attendance.

"She's doing great," Trump said, next to a smiling Melania Trump. "She went through a little rough patch but she's doing great."

He added, "We're very proud of her, she's done a fantastic job as first lady."

The appearance was her first in public since May 10, four days before she underwent a procedure for what her office called a "benign kidney condition."

The first lady did not make any remarks at Wednesday's meeting.