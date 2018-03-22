Trump: I still 'would like to' sit down with Mueller

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he still "would like" to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

After a signing ceremony for new tariffs against China, Trump was asked if he would still like to appear before Mueller. "Yes," he said as he left the room. "I would like to. I would like to."

Trump has previously signaled that willingness, but Thursday's comments come days after Trump intensified his criticism of the Mueller investigation — and the same day as a shake-up in his legal team for the Russia inquiry, with attorney John Dowd quitting Thursday morning.

The president did not stay in the White House's Diplomatic Room to take questions from reporters on Dowd, or other recent changes to his legal team.