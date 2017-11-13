President Donald Trump has tapped Alex Azar, a former pharmaceutical industry executive and George W. Bush administration official, to be the next Health and Human Services Secretary, the president announced in a tweet on Monday.

Azar, 50, was the president of Lilly USA, the biggest affiliate of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., before stepping down in January this year.

Azar, if confirmed, would replace Tom Price, who resigned in September following public outcry over his use of private jets to conduct government business, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!" the president said of Azar Monday.

Azar is also a veteran of the department he hopes to lead.

During the Bush administration, he was the department’s general counsel from 2001 to 2005. He then served as deputy secretary until 2007, when he left to work for Eli Lilly. For two years, he was a senior vice president in charge of the company's global communications and government affairs, before becoming president of Lilly USA in 2012.

Azar has been a critic of Obamacare, who said it was "circling the drain" in an appearance on Fox Business this past May.

“Obamacare plans are following the laws of economics," he said on the network. "If you’re running an insurance company, you have to be able to make money. To make money, you have to be able to predict risk. The Obamacare system has made it impossible to predict risk.”

Azar also said in a speech this past September, according to The Specialty Pharmacy Times, that "many of the problems that Obamacare is suffering from right now were entirely predictable as a matter of economic and individual behavior."

Azar also donated $2,700 to the Trump Victory Fund, which coordinates with the Republican National Committee and state parties, during the 2016 election.