Trump threatens to 'cut off' funding if pandemic-shuttered schools do not reopen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened to “cut off” funding if public schools do not reopen this fall amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, escalating his recent focus on getting kids back into the classroom.

Trump criticized the federal agency tasked with making health recommendations, pointed to schools that have opened in European countries where the virus spread has slowed and sought to position the debate over American schools as a partisan political division.

Whether to reopen schools in the fall is one of the most consequential decisions facing Americans in the response to the pandemic. While some teachers and parents have urged schools to reopen, they have also warned that school districts will need more federal resources in order to create a safe environment for kids and educators to return to.

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Trump also tweeted that he disagreed with the Centers for Disease Control “very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools" that ask schools to do "very impractical things," adding that he would be meeting with the CDC.

Although most of school budgets come from state and local property taxes, those resources have been significantly depleted as states face significant budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended at the end of June that students be “physically present in school,” citing social and educational risks of keeping kids at home this fall. The AAP’s recommendation took some by surprise as it appeared to contradict guidance from other health officials, such as the CDC which recommended remote learning.

Reopening schools could also have an impact on Trump's re-election. If schools remain closed, parents will be forced to stay at home and unable to work at their same capacity, hindering the economic resurgence Trump is hoping to deliver before is November re-election.

Trump has accused Democrats of not wanting to reopen schools for "political reasons" because they "think it will help them in November."

Trump and other White House officials hosted a series of public events on Tuesday focused on reopening schools and universities.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open. It’s very important. It’s very important for our country,” Trump said Tuesday.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos backed up Trump during a conference call with governors, saying that it was "not a matter of if schools need to open, it’s a matter of how."